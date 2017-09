New York — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour met at Sudan UN Mission and on the sideline of the 72nd session of UN General Assembly with President of International Crisis Group, Jean Marie Guéhenno.

The meeting discussed national dialogue initiative, negotiations over the Two Areas and progress of Sudan-US relations.

The meeting also talked the situations in Libya and the South Sudan crisis and the role of Sudan within IGAD efforts to resolve the conflict in addition to Gulf crisis.