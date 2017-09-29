Sudan: Ghandour Meets UN Secretary-General, the Latter Appreciates Sudan Cooperation With the International Organization

New York — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour met on the sideline of the closing session of the UN General Assembly with the UN Secretary-General ,Antonio Guterres in the presence of five UN Undersecretaries -General and Undersecretary of the Sudanese Foreign Ministry , Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem.

Guterres appreciated during the meeting Sudan cooperation with UN and expressed his concern with positive developments in Sudan, especially in Darfur and the national dialogue process.

He said he is looking forward to continuing work with Sudan to cement the international organization ties with Sudan.

The UN Secretary-General indicated to difficulties facing the State of South Sudan, expressing gratitude over efforts made by Sudan towards South Sudanese refuges.

The Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed Sudan appreciation to support provided by UN to Sudan through UNAMID and other UN agencies and to wide cooperation over execution of UNAMID exit strategy , stressing Sudan readiness to continue cooperation with UN in this connection.

The Minister indicated to humanitarian situations in South Sudan and delivery of humanitarian assistance to South Sudan through the Sudanese territories, affirming Sudan commitment to continue efforts with UN and the international community to deliver humanitarian aid to South Sudan as well as exerting endeavors within framework of IGAD to contain the conflict there.

He renewed Sudan commitment to go on supporting refugees, especially the South Sudanese.

The meeting reviewed the crisis in Libya and underlined that Sudan would continue efforts with the African Union and other partners to find solution to the Libyan crisis as well as addressing the humanitarian crises in the region.

The Minister expressed Sudan support to the UN Secretary-General endeavors on reformation of the international organization.