Sudan: President of the Republic Receives Director-General of Saudi Development Bank

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir received in the Guest House, Wednesday evening, the Director-General of the Saudi Development Bank and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Engineer Yousif Bin Ibrahim Al-Bassam.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Mohamed Osman Al-Rekabi.

Dr Al-Rekabi said in press statements after the meeting that the President of the Republic received a full briefing about development projects being implemented by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa , its role in assisting the African countries and supporting dissemination of Arabic language in Africa , disclosing that President Al-Bashir hailed economic roles being played by the Bank.

He added that Engineer Al-Bassam assured the Saudi Development preparedness to provide unlimited support to all development projects in Sudan.

Engineer Al-Bassam , for his part, said he had conveyed to President Al-Bashir greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Buin Abdulaziz and revealed that he reviewed with the President the present and the future projects that would be funded by the Arab Bank for Economic Development.