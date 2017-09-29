28 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 61 Tribesmen Still Imprisoned

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abu Karinka — The deputy Nazir of the Maaliya, seven native administrators, and 54 other members of the tribe are still being held in the prisons of Kober, Port Sudan, and Abu Karinka since they were arrested on August 4 and sentenced under the Emergency Law to six months' imprisonment by Gubernatorial Decree.

El Azrag Hasan Humeida, head of the youth organisation of Adila, Abu Karinka, and Keleikil Abu Salama, told Radio Dabanga that among the detainees are the deputy nazir, along with 24 others, who have been held in Kober prison since they were arrested. He said that seven of the native administrators and 30 other people are being held at Port Sudan Prison since they were arrested on July 29.

He said the detainees include three teachers who were arrested from schools in Adila on August 10, while 24 other youth leaders were still being held in custody in Abu Karinka.

He also pointed to the arrest of three youth leaders and some teachers, including Fayez Ahmed Ismail, Ahmed Kateira and Sheikh Abu Hureira Ahmed Mohammed. on Friday September 15 from in front of Adila Grand Mosque by the security apparatus and then handed over to the rapid support forces.

The youth organisation announced in a statement its support for the legal process of getting rights.

At the same time, it announced its unlimited support for the 60-strong panel of lawyers as an indictment representing the blood relatives of Maaliya.

Sudan

President Bashir Outlines General Policies of His Government for the Fiscal 2018

The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, will on Monday, address the national legislature where he will outline the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.