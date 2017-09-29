Nigeria: Senate Approves Death Sentence for Kidnappers

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill which outlaws abduction, wrongful restraint or confinement for ransom.

The Senate also approved death sentence for whoever engages in the act and a 30 years jail term for anybody that colludes with an abductor.

The bill sponsored by Isa Misau, APC-Bauchi, was passed into law after a consideration of the report by Senate committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Presenting the report, Chukwuka Utazi, Enugu-North, said the bill sought to combat and prevent any form of kidnapping in Nigeria by giving wider powers to the Inspector-General of Police to ensure adequate policing of the crime.

The bill in Clause 1 (3) stated: "Whoever is guilty of the offence and then results in the death of the victim shall be liable on conviction to be sentenced to death."

Clause 3 of the bill provides a 30- year jail term to anyone who colludes with abductor to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined.

The report was unanimously accepted by the lawmakers after a voice vote.

The lawmakers' decision may not be unconnected to reported cases of kidnappings and arrest of its perpetrators.

In June, the Nigeria Police arrested a high profile kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, Popularly known as Evans.

Evans in August pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping brought against him by the Lagos State Government.