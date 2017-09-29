Photo: The Herald

A sitting legislator with the South Sudanese parliament has been caught up in a messy love scandal involving a Zimbabwean lover and his Sudanese wife.

Barnaba Benjamin, at one time a refugee who lived in Zimbabwe, met his Zimbabwean lover, one Jane Rusero, whom he took into his Chisipite home as his new wife.

He lied to her that he had lost his original Sudanese wife, Yolanda Gordon some 30 years before.

But things took a turn for the worst when Benjamin's 'dead wife' turned up recently at the Harare property to dislodge Rusero who has since turned to the courts to seek protection.

Benjamin and Rusero had been staying together for 20 years.

She is seeking a protection order at the Harare magistrate's court against both Benjamin and his wife.

Benjamin, once a minister in the Sudanese government before the country split into two, is also accused of using his political connections within Zimbabwe's ruling party Zanu PF to victimise Rusero.

"On the 19th of September around 1300hrs, I received a telephone call from Benjamin who demanded that I should report to Highlands Police Station and I didn't go," Rusero said in her affidavit.

"Later around 7 pm, he came with a locksmith and his 'dead' wife and adult children and forcibly and unlawfully entered into the property in the presence of police officers."

She added, "Thereafter, he ordered that I get charged with trespassing and that I be detained as he did not want me to go to my residence."

Rusero went on to say she was charged and detained overnight in filthy police cells on trumped up charges of trespassing.

"How will I be trespassing on a property that I have been lawfully occupying for the past 20 years!" she said.

Asked to comment about the sudden appearance of his dead wife from United Kingdom, Benjamin denied ever living with Rusero as his lover.

"I was just trying to establish a relationship with her," he said.

Rusero insists she lived with the then Sudanese refugee as his wife at number 15 Selous Road, Chisipite, Harare while also taking care of him when all was not well in his life.

As a refugee who had sought asylum in Zimbabwe, Benjamin still served the Sudan People's Liberation Movement as its representative in Southern Africa between 1988 to 2005.

That is the time he also acquired the Chisipite property and a Zimbabwean wife.

When he finally returned to his country, he served as a government minister in the Information Minister and Foreign Affairs portfolios before being demoted into being an ordinary MP.