South Africa: 'Suspended' Transnet Lashes Back At BLSA

Johannesburg — THE reported suspension of Transnet from the Business Leadership South Africa's (BLSA) has taken a new twist with the company arguing it had not renewed its membership. Earlier on Thursday, BLSA announced the "suspension" of the state-owned firm, alongside Eskom, in the wake of allegations of corruption bedevilling the companies. "This is inaccurate and misleading," Transnet stated through its spokesperson, Molatwane Likhethe. Transnet disclosed it had approached BLSA early this year, requesting it to consider renewing its membership for 2017. "Transnet elected not to renew the membership due to cost-cutting measures," Likhethe stated. This was communicated to BLSA on August 9, it emerged. Transnet subsequently received a meeting request from BLSA CEO, Bonang Mohale, to discuss the cancellation. Likhethe said the meeting had not taken place due to diary clashes. "While Transnet appreciates the role played by BLSA in South Africa, it is unfortunate that Mr Mohale opted to mislead the public in such a spectacular manner." The Transnet spokesperson said Transnet was aware of reports casting doubt on the integrity of its procurement processes. "The company views these in a serious light and is currently conducting its own investigation on all allegations made. Should any actionable facts arise, necessary steps will be taken."

