28 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Something Is Badly Wrong in South Africa

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) today suspended the membership of Eskom and Transnet with immediate effect, following extensive allegations of corrupt behaviour over a long period. In a statement announcing the suspension, BLSA said: "We have to live by our values and will take a zero-tolerance approach to any organisation found in breach.

With regard to Eskom in particular, as the country's national electricity supplier, is a strategic asset and due to multiple governance and operational failures, and a stretched balance sheet, now represents systemic risk to the economy as a whole. Until and unless a non conflicted, experienced and permanent Chairman and Board are appointed - who in turn appoint an experienced and honest executive team - Eskom will loom large over the economy as a threat to stability and economic growth." The statement comes within hours of BLSA CEO BONANG MOHALE addressing an audience at the Cape Town launch of BLSA's #BusinessBelieves in South Africa. What follows is an edited extract of his speech.

If you take away just one message from today, let it be this; Business believes in South Africa. We believe in South Africa's future. We share the values set out in its constitution. And...

South Africa

