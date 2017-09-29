South Africa: Something Is Badly Wrong in South Africa

opinion

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) today suspended the membership of Eskom and Transnet with immediate effect, following extensive allegations of corrupt behaviour over a long period. In a statement announcing the suspension, BLSA said: "We have to live by our values and will take a zero-tolerance approach to any organisation found in breach.

With regard to Eskom in particular, as the country's national electricity supplier, is a strategic asset and due to multiple governance and operational failures, and a stretched balance sheet, now represents systemic risk to the economy as a whole. Until and unless a non conflicted, experienced and permanent Chairman and Board are appointed - who in turn appoint an experienced and honest executive team - Eskom will loom large over the economy as a threat to stability and economic growth." The statement comes within hours of BLSA CEO BONANG MOHALE addressing an audience at the Cape Town launch of BLSA's #BusinessBelieves in South Africa. What follows is an edited extract of his speech.

If you take away just one message from today, let it be this; Business believes in South Africa. We believe in South Africa's future. We share the values set out in its constitution. And...