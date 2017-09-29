28 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Bashir Underlines Government Commitment to Provide Health Services for All People

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on Thursday reaffirmed the government commitment o provide health services to all people around the country

The President has directed the Minister for Health, Bahr Idris Abu Garda, to see to it that free drugs and freed medical services for children under-five are provided as well as free caesarean operations, emergency, kidney cancer, and cardiac diseases.

The minister said drugs and other medical supplies worth over 124 million dollars have arrived the country within the efforts to provide free medical services for those groups.

The minister pointed out in press statement that the president has directed that the government should shoulder all treatment of chronic diseases at both at the private and the public sectors from the medical supplies

The minister said he briefed the president on the overall health situation in the country.

With regard to the watery diarrhea the minister stressed that it has waned and that the disease was now at its final stages the country over.

Sudan

President Bashir Outlines General Policies of His Government for the Fiscal 2018

The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, will on Monday, address the national legislature where he will outline the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.