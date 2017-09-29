Sudan: President Bashir Underlines Government Commitment to Provide Health Services for All People

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on Thursday reaffirmed the government commitment o provide health services to all people around the country

The President has directed the Minister for Health, Bahr Idris Abu Garda, to see to it that free drugs and freed medical services for children under-five are provided as well as free caesarean operations, emergency, kidney cancer, and cardiac diseases.

The minister said drugs and other medical supplies worth over 124 million dollars have arrived the country within the efforts to provide free medical services for those groups.

The minister pointed out in press statement that the president has directed that the government should shoulder all treatment of chronic diseases at both at the private and the public sectors from the medical supplies

The minister said he briefed the president on the overall health situation in the country.

With regard to the watery diarrhea the minister stressed that it has waned and that the disease was now at its final stages the country over.