29 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Block Opposition MCP Rally in Ndirande By Mia

By Osman Faiti

Malawi Police on Thursday blocked opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from holding its scheduled tally in squarter township of Ndirande-Malababda in Blantyre which was expected to draw thousands of people with Sidia Mia as the main speaker.

MCP regional chairman for the south, Peter Simbi said they informed law enforcers about their planned rally and that Mia was going to address the meeting.

But the Police has proven that is is being incluenced by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) by stopping MCP from holding the meeting.

"Yes, the police told us that we cannot go ahead with our rally . This is unacceptable in a democracy," said Simbi.

Simbi said the rally would be rescheduled vowing opposition MCP would not give up their fight to "rescue" the nation

He said blocking MCP and using violence to intimidate the opposition shows "timidity of the regime, but the regime is now short of ideas."

