South Africa: Tourists Robbed in Limpopo

The search is on for suspects who broke into a hotel and robbed tourists in Haenertsburg, outside Tzaneen, in the early hours of Thursday morning, local police said.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement that at around 01:14, suspects broke into a hotel and once inside, broke into four rooms and attempted to break into another two rooms.

According to a report by the Letaba Herald, some of the victims were tourists from Peru who were booked into the Magoebaskloof Hotel.

Ngoepe said in one of the rooms a foreign national in her 40s who had been sleeping was robbed of several items including, a camera, binoculars, travel documents and clothing.

"The woman was not hurt during this incident," said Ngoepe.

In the other rooms three plasma television sets were stolen.

Tourists robbed in Johannesburg

Ngoepe said a case of housebreaking and theft had been opened and police investigations continue.

People who may have information about the suspects have been urged to contact detective Warrant Officer Andrew Ngamuni on 082 414 3031, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

The attack comes after a group of 36 Dutch tourists were robbed in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

The tourists, who cut short their 22-day visit, left the country on Tuesday.

The group, along with their tour guide and bus driver, were robbed shortly after arriving in the country while en route to their accommodation.

They were stopped by a man in a police car and who was dressed in police uniform.

Five other suspects were dressed in civilian clothing.

Source: News24