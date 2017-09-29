28 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Port Sudan Workers Decry Privatisation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Port Sudan — Sea port workers in Red Sea state have reiterated their categorical rejection of the Sudanese government programme of privatising the southern port in Port Sudan. They decry the results thus far.

In a statement issued on behalf of the group, they criticised the government for embarking on privatising the port and disregarding the Port Workers' Union.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, a spokesman for the group called on the government to act on developing the corporation rather than separate the southern port from the administration of the corporation, and to develop a special administration for utilisation of the revenues.

They explained that the Philippine company that has received the administration of the southern port during the last period has not achieved much success.

Privatisation

He warned the Ports Corporation of the fate of the shipping lines after its privatisation and expressed surprise at the government's resort to the privatisation of these profitable institutions.

Last week, Abdallah Musa, a leading union member in eastern Sudan said: "The government, which has sold the country's resources and manipulated them, is now moving towards selling or renting ports to foreign companies in secret deals whose details, terms and the form in which it was agreed upon is not known".

He stressed that this issue "should not be hidden in accordance with corrupt deals, but should involve all workers in the Sudanese ports and all residents of eastern Sudan in general, in addition to its political forces, civil organisations and national figures... " and that "the port is a vital part of Sudan's policies that cannot not be handed over to a foreign country to manipulate it."

Sudan

President Bashir Outlines General Policies of His Government for the Fiscal 2018

The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, will on Monday, address the national legislature where he will outline the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.