Sudan: Nearly 100,000 Affected by Rains and Flooding

A 'flooding snapshot' info sheet issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) today, illustrating the impact of flooding from early June to 19 September 2017, shows the most affected states to be White Nile, South Darfur, North Kordofan, Al Gezira, Sennar, West Darfur and Kassala. "The Government of Sudan is leading and coordinating the response, and has reactivated the Flood Task Force (FTF) at federal and state levels. The FTF includes representatives from line ministries, the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), Civil Defence Authority, the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), United Nations agencies and INGOs," OCHA says.

Sudan — Heavy rain and flooding since early June have affected nearly 100,000 people and destroyed more than 19,000 houses in many parts of Sudan, according to the Government of Sudan and partners.

