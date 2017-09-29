Nigeria: Anambra Governorship - Seven Governors, Ngige, Amaechi, Onu Lead APC Campaign

Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress on Thursday inaugurated its Anambra Governorship Campaign Council ahead of the governorship election in the state on November 18.

The council is headed by the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar.

The APC seeks to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra, South-east Nigeria.

Other members of the council include Governors Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Others are Ministers of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Ogbonnaya Onu of Science and Technology.

The National Chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, while inaugurating the 48-member committee said the party remained the best option for South-east to actualize its presidency aspiration in the nearest future.

Mr. Odigie-Oyegun challenged the committee to work and bring the South-east into the main stream of Nigeria's politics and into "the progressive family".

He also charged the committee to mobilise the entire citizens of Anambra for victory.

He said that the state was very important to the APC, pointing out that a victory for the party in Anambra would help to address the cries of marginalisation in the South-east.

"We must change the narrative in the South-east and we must start with Anambra, because the APC represents the most viable root for any South-east person to the presidency of this country."

Mr. Odigie-Oyegun said that the APC recognised that the Anambra election would not be a bed of roses in view of the fact that the incumbent governor was seeking re-election.

He, however, expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in the election.

"If the APC can defeat an incumbent president, we can also defeat an incumbent governor; we have done it before in Kogi and Ondo states," he said.

On his part, chairman of the committee said that though the task was daunting, party members would ensure that the APC emerged victorious in the election.

He added that the committee recognised that it was necessary for the APC to win the Anambra governorship election and bring the zone into main stream of national politics.

Mr. Abubakar, however, said that there was need for the party and its members to work for its success in the election.

He advised the party's members in the state to avoid a repeat of the defeat it suffered in Osun Senatorial election.

He added that the party should capitalise on the age of its candidate, Tony Nwoye, to campaign for a generational shift.

According to him, Mr. Nwoye's victory will give the youth "a say" and assurance.

The leader of the party in the state and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, assured that the people of the state would work with the committee to ensure victory for the party.