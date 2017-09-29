South Africa: Operation Opanwe Is Hitting Hard On Criminals

press release

The on-going Provincial Joint Operation dubbed Opanwe which is up and running throughout the Province, focussing on all the crime infested areas, have yielded positive results.

This Operation which was led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner Policing Major General Jan Scheepers accompanied by Senior Officers from the Provincial Office, Units, Clusters and Stations throughout the Province aimed at uprooting all the crime categories affecting the farming and rural communities such as house robberies, business robberies, rape and stock theft.

The operation was conducted on Thursday, 28 September 2017 at Lephalale Cluster comprising of various Police Units and other external role players as follows:

The Provincial Crime Prevention, the District Traffic Officers, Vehicle Identification Section, Stock Theft Unit, Community Policing Forum (CPF) and the local farming community.

The operation covered a number of areas including the Farms, the Lephalale CBD and Marapong area where the stop and searches, roadblocks,

Tracing of wanted suspect's and patrols were conducted.

During this operation, the following successes were achieved:

20 undocumented persons were arrested.

17 Road Traffic fines were issued to the motorists.

189 motor vehicles were searched.

Six (06) suspects were arrested for Arson.

Fake CDs seized.

Dagga.

The arrested suspects will appear before Lephalale Magistrate's Court soon.

This Operation was followed by the outreach programme where General Scheepers have interacted with all the farming community in and around Lephalale. Joint strategies to fight crime by both the Police and the farming communities were established and farmers were also given an opportunity to raise Policing related concerns.