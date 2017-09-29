28 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Approves Report On Sudan Resort to International Timing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its meeting Thursday, has approved the Sudan's resuming the application of the international timing.

The meeting was chaired by the First Vice President, the National Premier, and the report was presented by the Minister of the Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer.

The cabinet spokesman, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, noted in press statements that the approval of the recommendation in the report comes in framework of the implementation of the outcomes of the national dialogue.

He indicated that the report included the restoration of the timing hour to its previous status by delay it with 60 minutes, and to adopt the summer and winter timing in the government offices, pointing out that this decision will be effective from the first of next November.

Sudan

President Bashir Outlines General Policies of His Government for the Fiscal 2018

The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, will on Monday, address the national legislature where he will outline the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.