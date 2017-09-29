Sudan: Cabinet Approves Report On Sudan Resort to International Timing

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its meeting Thursday, has approved the Sudan's resuming the application of the international timing.

The meeting was chaired by the First Vice President, the National Premier, and the report was presented by the Minister of the Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer.

The cabinet spokesman, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, noted in press statements that the approval of the recommendation in the report comes in framework of the implementation of the outcomes of the national dialogue.

He indicated that the report included the restoration of the timing hour to its previous status by delay it with 60 minutes, and to adopt the summer and winter timing in the government offices, pointing out that this decision will be effective from the first of next November.