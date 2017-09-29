28 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President's Assistant Chairs Meeting of Subcommittee for Implementation of National Dialogue Outcomes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmoud, chaired Thursday, at the Republican Palace the meeting of the subcommittee affiliated to the higher committee for the follow-up of the outcomes of the national dialogue.

The Secretary General of council of the National Unity Parities, the committee's member, Aboud Jabir, noted in press statements that the meeting has discussed methodology of the implementation of the outcomes of national dialogue pertinent to the formation of the elections commissions, the parties' law and the peace council as basic provisions of the national dialogue.

He indicated that the meeting has agreed on the organization of a workshop including all the political forces, the components of the civil society and the concerned figures to follow up the implementation of the dialogue outcomes.

Sudan

President Bashir Outlines General Policies of His Government for the Fiscal 2018

The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, will on Monday, address the national legislature where he will outline the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.