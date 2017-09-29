Sudan: President's Assistant Chairs Meeting of Subcommittee for Implementation of National Dialogue Outcomes

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmoud, chaired Thursday, at the Republican Palace the meeting of the subcommittee affiliated to the higher committee for the follow-up of the outcomes of the national dialogue.

The Secretary General of council of the National Unity Parities, the committee's member, Aboud Jabir, noted in press statements that the meeting has discussed methodology of the implementation of the outcomes of national dialogue pertinent to the formation of the elections commissions, the parties' law and the peace council as basic provisions of the national dialogue.

He indicated that the meeting has agreed on the organization of a workshop including all the political forces, the components of the civil society and the concerned figures to follow up the implementation of the dialogue outcomes.