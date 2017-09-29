28 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic Meets the Head of the Sudanese Olympic Committee

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omar al-Bashir met Monday, in his office, at the presidential palace, the Head of the Sudanese Olympic Committee, Hashem Haroun.

Haroun said in a press statement that he briefed the president on the performance of the committee in the past period and its preparations for the participation of Sudan in the Youth Olympics Games in Algeria and Brazil.

He said that the president lauded the efforts exerted by the committee to enhance the role of Sudan in sports forums, noting that the meeting dealt with the needs of the committee and its obligations to play its role.

