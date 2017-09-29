28 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NISS Director Affirms CISSA Role in Development of Relations Between Security Service and African People and Governments

Khartoum — The General Director of the National Intelligence and Security Service, General Security, Engineer, Mohammed Atta Al-Mola Abbas has affirmed the important role being played by the Committee of Intelligence and Security Service in Africa (CISSA) in Development of Relations between Security Service and African people and Governments.

Addressing the opening session of the CISSA conference in the Friendship Hall , Thursday, General, Atta said that Committee is proceeding steadily with its objectives and its importance increased as the country is witnessing extremely serious security enhancements, underlining the achievements of CISSA in a number of countries in the African continent which experiencing big challenges including in terrorism and negative activity of non-governmental organizations, which continue their destructive activity and its negative impact on African security.

He said the time has come that the recommendations of the conference to be turned into actions, lauding the participants who represent some Arab intelligence and security bodies.

General, Atta has expressed hope that the conference will achieve its targeted goals through research and discussion on fighting terrorism and studying political stability to realize the strategic partnership.

He commended the CISSA Secretariat role towards Sudan, its participation in 2016 elections, Administrative Referendum in Darfur as well as its request for revoking of economic embargo imposed on Sudan and considering the rebels as negative forces.

