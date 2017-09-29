Sudan: Minister of Animal Resources Stresses Ministry's Readiness to Engage Into Economically Feasible Partnerships

Khartoum — The Minister of Animal Resource Bishara Juma Aror revealed the desire of some cooperative bodies to enter into successful service partnerships that support productive projects across the border with Sudan.

This came during a meeting with Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Sudan University of Science and Technology and the Member of Argin Cooperative Society Mahir Salih who said that the purpose of the visit was to discuss a proposal on establishment of a model farm in Argin area in the northern Sudan aiming at stabilizing and settling the people of Argin, reviving the productive projects and to preserve the trade of export-oriented Livestock at the borders.

Aror welcomed the idea and stressed his ministry's readiness to provide technical and logistical support to the society, revealing the ministry trend to establish development projects to attract and encourage investment opportunities through partnerships to achieve economic benefits by raising the volume of local and international exports. He hoped that Argin Society to become a leading pilot project providing all kinds of fodder crops and to simplify the procedures for the quarantines of the export of live animals across the border area as the gateway to the sister country of Egypt and linking the continental roads with South Africa in support of increasing exports and import substitution.