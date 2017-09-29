Sudan: Govt Renews Commitment to Implementation of All Human Rights Related Conventions and Agreements

Khartoum — Sudan has renewed its full commitment to application of all the regional and international human rights conventions and agreement to improve the suitable environment that guarantee these rights stipulated in these conventions.

Minister of Justice said, Thursday, in press statements from his resident in, Geneva, after he delivered Sudan statement before the meetings of the Human Rights Council that he has called on the international community and the Human Council to assist Sudan to realize the objectives for which the Independent Expert was appointed, specially, what concerning the technical assistances and capacity building to improve the humanitarian work environment.

He added that his speech referred to the positive points contained in the report of the independent expert, as well as to the points in which he attacked Sudan and those which he might have deliberately overlooked.

The Minister affirmed that the country has witnessed a significant improvement in the human rights issue after formation of the National Reconciliation Government as a result of a comprehensive dialogue that lasted more than two years with the participation of a large number of parties and more than 35 armed groups.

He underlined that his statement pointed out that Sudan is doing its duty concerning fighting the organized crime and human trafficking as the country hosts more than 2 million refugees from different countries.