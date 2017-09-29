28 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher - State Will Complete the Process of Collecting Firearms to Cover All States

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has affirmed that the state will complete the process of collecting firearms to cover all the states of the country.

This came when the President met, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Ibrahim Al-Sanoussi who described, in a press statement, the firearms collection campaign as a national project which approved by all the political forces and organizations of civil society.

He said the meeting also discussed the expected decision of revoking the US sanctions imposed on Sudan and the necessary arrangements that should precede the decision.

