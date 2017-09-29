East Africa: Meetings of East African States' Ministers of Agriculture Conclude Sessions

Khartoum — The Ministerial Council of the Ministers of Agriculture and the Executive Bureau of the Directors of Plant Prevention at the Eastern Africa concluded sessions Thursday at the Coral Hotel with the participation of the countries of Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Kenya, Tanzania, Djibouti and Uganda.

The meeting was organized by Delco Organization on the Desert Locust Control Organization (DLCO) and issued its recommendations.

The Participants stressed efforts intensification to reduce the risk of transboundary pests entering those countries across borders.

Dr. Khadir Jibril, the Director of the Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Head of Sudanese Side in the Meeting, said that the meeting approved the budget and work plan for the next year including the distribution of aircraft, the approval of the health insurance plan, training and workshops, pointing out that Sudan benefited greatly from these meetings, adding that through the discussions more gains were achieved for the employees of the organization such as health insurance, salary increase by 10% and the age of pension was raised from 60 years to 65 years.

He revealed that the recommendations called for the inclusion of the fight against the new African worm, besides holding the next meeting in Kenya.

Jibril announced an arrival of spraying aircraft Thursday, which extended to Sudan by DLCO Organization to control locusts and the new African worm, adding that a second plane will arrive in the next few days to the country.