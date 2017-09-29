Sudan: President Bashir Outlines General Policies of His Government for the Fiscal 2018

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, will on Monday, address the national legislature where he will outline the general policies of his government for the fiscal year 2018.

The spokesman for the Speaker of the General Assembly, Dr Abul Magid Haroon, said the Speaker, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omar, will address the same legislature on the second day, Tuesday, dwelling on the performance of the various committees during the recess of the legislature.

The two chambers of the legislature will discuss the statement of the president before the first session and its assigned committee will submit a report to the plenary session.

The report will be reviewed by the higher committee and then be ratified by the assembly before the final response to the statement of the president of the republic is formulated and delivered to the presidency.