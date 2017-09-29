Kenya: National Team Intensify Training Ahead of Nations Cup

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) on Thursday rescheduled some of this weekend's league fixtures to accommodate the national team's training schedule.

The move will now see six matches played this weekend instead of the initial 14 that had originally been planned.

The men's and women's teams are preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations set for Ismailia, Egypt from October 19-29. The teams, which began non-residential training at the end of July, have been training twice a week.

However, men and women's national team coaches Meshack Senge and Willis Otieno requested the union for more time with the squads as they enhance preparations for next month's continental showpiece which will see the winning men and women's team qualify for next year's World Cup.

The teams will now have this Saturday and Sunday on top of their weekly trainings as the coaches look set to cut down the provisional squads to a final 18 with less than three weeks left to the biennial competition.

Senge welcomed the move but noted that it is still not enough to adequately get the teams ready for the competition.

"We put in the request very early and I am glad the union has acted to give us this chance. Time is running out and we need to fully maximise on the time we have left," Senge told Nation Sport.

TOUGH TASK

The men's team faces an uphill task as they battle with champions South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe for the continental bragging rights as well as the sole ticket to next year's World Cup.

The country has yet to win the competition, finishing second four times and third another three times.

"We also need to play high profile friendlies because our opponents are also seriously preparing for the competition," Senge added.

The men's team has played at two World Cups - 1971 and 1973, while the women's team has yet to feature at the global showpiece. Both teams won bronze at the last edition held in South Africa in 2015.

Otieno, who took over the women's team from Nixon Nyangaga, also welcomed the move by the federation and is confident the sides can do well in Egypt.

"I hope they will extend it to the other weekends because we have little time and so much fine tuning to do with the teams," the former international said.

With South Africa already booking their World Cup slot, Ghana and Kenya will be favourites to bag the women's continental ticket.