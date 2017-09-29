Kenya: Govt Condemns Sustained Attacks Against Safaricom By Nasa

Nairobi — The Kenyan Government has condemned sustained attacks against Safaricom by NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga who has insisted on allegations that the company colluded with Safran OT-Mopho, a French-based company to rig the August 8 presidential election results in favour of Jubilee.

Government Spokesperson Eric Kiraithe slammed unwarranted attacks against a patriotic corporate citizen even as they noted Safaricom's role in Kenyan economy, corporate innovation, entrepreneurship and industry in the national economy which they said speaks for itself.

"When we begin to attack corporates originations that provide employment to our people, then we will find ourselves in a very precarious situation," he pointed out.

"Corporates who have invested in this country creating jobs, improving our standard of living and enhancing the capacity of Kenya as an investment destination are important partners," he said.

In what looked like a veiled attack against NASA, Kiraithe condemned what he termed as extortionist attempts to blackmail patriotic corporate citizens and taint the image of Kenya's blue-chip companies.

"These people who purport to speak for the people of Kenya ought to know that Kenya won't develop on empty rhetoric," he fired.

"The citizens will not get quality affordable healthcare, education or even eat unbridled political ambition," he added.

He also passed heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of the fallen principal secretary for Public works Mariam El-Maawy who died in South Africa following attacks by the dreaded Al Shabaab terror group in July.

"Principal Secretary El-Maawy was a great icon to the girl child in Kenya as a professional architect and distinguished manager of public affairs in the civil service," he condoled.