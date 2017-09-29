Kenya: Uber Has 363,000 Active Riders in Kenya Driven By 5,000 Drivers

Nairobi — Ride-hailing app, Uber, has revealed it has 363,000 active customers in Kenya, four years after it made its debut ride in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Uber has also shared that Kenya has five times more drivers compared to Uganda and Tanzania which have 1,000 drivers transporting roughly 50,000 active riders per country.

There are now 1.8 million active riders in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Currently we have more than 29,000 driver-partners taking advantage of Uber's earning opportunities. Drivers love being as flexible as they like; earning what they want, when they want, whether it's a full-time entrepreneur or someone looking to supplement their income," says Uber General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Alon Lits.

According to Lits, Uber strives at all times to collaborate closely with local regulators to understand the challenges they are grappling with in their cities and then help them to develop workable and accessible solutions that benefit people and economies.

"It's with this in mind that Uber has just launched Uber Movement in Johannesburg, a new website to help urban planners, city leaders, third parties and the public better understand the transportation needs of their cities," said Lits.

Lits adds that Uber's business partnership approach provides an accessible means for entrepreneurs to not only supplement their own income but also to become small business owners

"Four years have gone by incredibly quickly. We've learned and grown; we look back at our time in sub-Saharan Africa with pride because we've achieved so much and look forward to what's next to come."