Immigration Director Gordon Kihalangwa has denied claims by opposition leader Raila Odinga that his co-principals were blocked from travelling to Uganda on Thursday.

In a statement, Mr Kihalangwa said Mr Odinga's running mate Kalonzo Musyoka and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula were not stopped by immigration officers at any point at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

He said Mr Musyoka and Mr Wetang'ula boarded a Kenya Airways plane to Entebbe at 10.30am.

"The PA for Hon Kalonzo Musyoka, after settling him returned to do the usual immigration requirements of having the passports endorsed. As expected, the Immigration officers would check the systems, and they were checked accordingly," he said in a statement to newsrooms.

Mr Kihalangwa added that Mr Musyoka called him to ask if they needed clearance.

"I categorically told him no and he said it is okay. They finally departed at 1105hrs for Entebbe without any hitch," he said.

The Immigration boss said claims by Mr Odinga that the two leaders were stopped are false.

Mr Odinga had at a press conference claimed that the two leaders were detained at JKIA while on their way to Kampala where Mr Musyoka was to preside over a graduation ceremony.