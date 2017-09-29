28 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Blatant Racism Brings Shame to Cosatu March

analysis By Herman Mashaba

An open letter to Cosatu: It is time to stop this façade of being a trade union that has the best interests of working class South Africans at heart. Your sole mission is to play politics and ensure that the ANC maintains its control of the state purse.

It is well known that Thursday was a Council sitting date in Johannesburg and therefore, neither I nor any member of my executive would be available to collect your memorandum in person, as we needed to fulfil our constitutional responsibilities by being present at the Council meeting.

However, upon further request by your leadership present at the march, I decided to send one of the Members of the Mayoral Committee, Councillor Michael Sun, to meet your representatives and receive your memorandum in person.

Upon graciously agreeing to receive your memorandum, Michael arrived at your march and climbed the ladder onto the back of a truck. When he greeted your leadership, which included the leader of the SACP, Blade Nzimande, another of your leaders announced to the crowd that the Mayor had sent a "fong kong" to receive the memorandum. He proceeded to state, that at least he [Michael Sun] was knowledgeable in...

