Kenya: Nock Elections - End of an Era

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) wants its Kenyan affiliate to conclude the on-and-off elections Friday "in the sole interest of the Olympic movement and athletes in Kenya."

Consequently, IOC President Thomas Bach has dispatched former South Africa Olympic Committee head Sam Ramsamy to oversee Friday's National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) elections at Nairobi's Panari Hotel.

The elections were initially scheduled for May 5 but were adjourned after the High Court granted the Kenya Taekwondo Federation, who had been barred from the exercise, an injunction.

The polls will be handled by Centre for Multi-party Democracy (CMD) from 10am.

UNCERTAINTY

However, the process is still shrouded in uncertainty owing to cases involving five federations either at the High Court or before the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

An Extra-ordinary General Assembly of Nock on September 5 warned the federations to sort out their issues before today's elections or risk being locked out.

However, CMD secretary Irene Tindi disclosed at a meeting with federations on September 20 that it's the Nock Elective General Assembly that will decide on the fate of the six federations if they will not have resolved their issues.

The federations with wrangles are cycling, badminton and taekwondo, which all have cases at the High Court, and weightlifting, swimming and canoe and rowing, that have matters pending at the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

The Elective General Assembly's decision will be critical for these federations since candidates, who have been proposed or seconded by them, will be affected too.

A total of 23 votes will be at stake including those of the federations that have disputes pending. Legendary long distance runner Paul Tergat will take on career sports administrator Patrick Muyah for Nock presidency where incumbent Kipchoge Keino will not be defending his seat.

Muyah's candidature is subject to approval by the Nock Elective General Assembly since the Kenya Swimming Federation, where he is the acting chairman, is embroiled in wrangles.

Ideally, Muyah holds the swimming vote after KSF chairman Ben Ekumbo resigned in January after he was arrested and charged with theft.

What complicates the matter is that after Ekumbo's resignation, a Transitional Committee was formed headed by Conrad Thorpe, who had been proposed to carry swimming vote at the Elective General Assembly.

Tergat and Muyah were the only ones who had presented their nominations to the CMD.

While Tergat's nomination stood even after the aborted May 5 elections, Muyah was part of three fresh nominations that CMD-K received on September 22.

Tergat, a former world marathon record holder, who won the World Cross Country Championships a record five times, still remains favourite against Muyah, who analysts claim is fronted by most of the current Nock executive members.

Muyah is a graduate of Physical Education and Sports from Kenyatta University and is a professional educator.

He has also undertaken postgraduate studies in Sports Education and is an alumnus of the Mount Kenya University having graduated in law in July this year.

The fate of Ekumbo, who is due to defend his seat as first deputy president, also is pegged on the General Assembly's decision.

Ekumbo will face Kenya Judo Association president Shadrack Maluki and Kenya Hockey Union chairman Nahashon Randiek for the hotly-contested first deputy president seat.

PIUS OUT OF RACE

Another bruising battle will be between Kenya Volleyball Federation chairman Waithaka Kioni and Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei for the second deputy president position.

Incumbent second deputy president Pius Ochieng will not defend his seat.

Kenya Handball Federation chairman Francis Paul will defend his position as secretary general against Kenya Table Tennis Association president Andrew Mudibo and Kenya Rugby Union director John Kilonzo.

The deputy secretary general's position has attracted incumbent James Chacha, Kenya Weightlifting Association secretary John Ogolla, Tennis Kenya vice chairman Francis Mutuku and Muriithi Nabea from the Football Kenya Federation. Chacha and Ogolla will have to be cleared by the General Assembly.

Hockey union vice-chairperson Elina Shiveka will take on Anne Njambi (badminton) and Eliud Kariuki (wrestling) for treasurer's position.

Incumbent Stephen Soi, Boxing Association of Kenya John Kameta, Paul Rwambo (Kenya Golf Federation) and Charles Mose (Kenya Cycling Federation) will battle for deputy treasurer position.

Those contesting for women's representative are Paurvi Rawal, Tegla Loroupe and Roselyne Njeri while hose for the three elected members positions are Catherine Ndereba, Mohamed Shoaib, Winnie Kamau, Peter Muchiri, Paul Otula, Julius Mwangi and Suleiman Sumba.

DELEGATES AND VOTERS

1. Athletics Kenya: Jackson Tuwei (Voter), Barnaba Korir

2. Kenya Basketball Federation: Paul Otula (Voter), Joseph Amoko

3. Boxing Association of Kenya: John Kameta (Voter), Albert Matito

4. Football Kenya Federation: Nabea Murithi (Voter), Doris Petra

5. Kenya Golf Union: Paul Murumba Rwambo (Voter), Yassin Awale

6. Kenya Handball Federation: Francis Paul (Voter), Nderitu Gikaria

7. Kenya Hockey Union: Nashon Randiek (Voter), Elynah Shiveka

8. Kenya Judo Association: Shadrack Maluki (Voter), Johnson Mwadime

9. Tennis Kenya: Wanjiru Mbugua-Karan (Voter), Francis Mutuku

10. Kenya Rugby Union: Richard Omwela (Voter), John Kilonzi

11. Kenya Sport Shooting Federation: Mohammed Shoaib (Voter), Gran Calder

12. Kenya Swimming Federation: Disputed Voters: General Assembly to decide who will take the vote

13. Kenya Table Tennis Association: Andrew Mudibo (Voter), Fahd Daim

14. Kenya Volleyball Federation: Waithaka Kioni (Voter), Martin Makokha

15. Kenya Amateur Wrestling: Eliud Anthony Kariuki (Voter), Charles Ndirangu

16. IOC Member: Paul Tergat (Voter)

17. Female athlete's representative: Tegla Loroupe (Voter)

18. Women's representative:Pauvri Rawal (Voter).

Federations with Court and Sports Disputes Tribunal cases:

19. Kenya Taekwondo Federation: Ongoing Court Case

20. Kenya Cycling Federation: Ongoing Court Case

21. Kenya Weightlifting Federation: Ongoing Court Case

22. Badminton Kenya: Ongoing Court Case

23. Kenya Rowing & Canoe Association: Ongoing Court Case