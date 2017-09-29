Gambia College Lecturers Continue Sit Down Strike

Lecturers of the National College of the Gambia, have continued with their sit-down strike until the authorities meet their demands. This strike has been going on for more than one week now. The reason for the strike by the lecturers was amongst others, for their deplorable working condition at the College to be improved, necessitating their association to write letters to MoHERST, the Gambia College Governing Council and the College Administration for these demands to be addressed, but to no avail.

Other demands outlined in their letter, written to the College Council and copied to MoHERST, was dated 25th April 2017. They include Graduate / Retention allowance, Salary review, Filling of vacant positions by competent personnel, Increment of teaching allowance from 30% to 75%, Official confirmation of heads of departments and the payment of their allowances and the representation of the Academic Staff Association at Senior Management Team and the Governing Council.

The Academic Staff Association emphasised that they have exhausted all diplomatic means to get their concerns addressed both at Council and MOHERST levels; that written communication started years ago and empty promises were made by MOHERST; that timelines were equally given but they expired and no explanations were advanced by the Ministry; that reminders were conveyed to the Ministry which were also ignored. The strikers vowed to continue with their action if their demands are not met.