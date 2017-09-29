Gambia: The Need for Press Conference After Presidential Visits

According to Section 79 of the Constitution, the President has power to sign international agreements but they could only come into force, when ratified by the National Assembly.

It is unfortunate that the National Media is not getting the developments arising from the visits of the President because of the lack of an arrangement to meet the President at the airport for interviews after every visit.

Eye Africa took the place of GRTS during the impasse and the non-state media provided an outlet to disseminate the information coming from the Coalition, without hindrance.

It is therefore important for the executive to make it a policy to meet the press at the airport after every foreign visit in order to explain its purpose to the people.