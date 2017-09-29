29 September 2017

Nigeria: Two Oil Workers Injured As Fire Engulfs Consolidated Oil Platform in Bayelsa

A least two oil workers were injured in an early morning fire outbreak at an oil rig operated by Consolidated Oil, an indigenous oil firm at Akassa, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa, reports the News Agency of Nigeria.

NAN sources at the oilfield, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the fire was caused by an electrical fault, which resulted in colossal damage.

"The enormity of the fire hampered initial rescue efforts, and it is expected in an oil and gas environment, but the emergency response systems were activated in the facility and the fire was put out.

"However, two workers were rescued and have been stabilised and receiving medical attention.

"The facility has been shut down and the area is calm," the source said.

Another security source deployed to the area confirmed the fire incident and allayed fears that it was a militant attack.

"The fire incident is an operational mishap and has nothing to do with militants. So it is within the operational levels of the company and officials are currently assessing the damage done by the fire," the source told NAN.

Asinim Butswat, spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, told NAN on telephone that the command was awaiting detailed information on the incident.

He promised that the command will provide details of the incident as soon as it was available. (NAN)

