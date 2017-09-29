Gambia: Angry Gambian Striker Blasts Referee for 'Bollywood' Gaffe

Gambia forward Pa Amat Dibba has launched a scathing attack on a referee whose decision he believes denied his Swedish club the spoils.

Dibba's swipe at the match official is in particular reference of a controversial incident in the dying minutes involving his team Hammarby against one-time giants of Swedish football Djurgarden IF, over the weekend.

The game was tied at one-all when Hammarby scored what looked like an equalising goal at the Tele 2 Arena.

But referee Bojan Pandzic disallowed it on grounds of an incident involving the Gambian in the build-up to the equaliser.

The episode followed a cross from the right when Djurgarden IF defender towered over the Pa Amat, holding him from behind and theatrically falling off with little or minimal contact between him and the Gambian.

Replays of the footage showed zero push between the 29-year-old striker and Olssson but the referee still disallowed the goal, leaving the traveling Hammarby supporters flummoxed and dismayed.

As a result, the match wrapped up one apiece but the Scorpion is yet to get over the incident and on Monday took to his social media page blasting Pandzic's ruling a 'Bollywood' howler.

Dibba is currently the highest scoring African in the Swedish top flight, sending his goal tally soaring to eight in twenty-three matches.