Nigeria: Cross River Police Rescue Woman From Abductors, Parade 17 Suspects

Calabar — Cross River State Police Command has rescued a 22-year-old lady, Bassey Happiness, from abductors, even as it paraded 17 suspects for alleged kidnapping, robbery as well as cultism.

Briefing journalists in Calabar, state Commissioner of Police Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said the suspects were arrested for various offences ranging from robbery, abduction and kidnapping to unlawful possession of fire arms

According to him, "on September 27, at about 3p.m., patrol men attached to 'A' Division rescued one Bassey Happiness Okon, while she was returning from her business place at Marian by Atekong Junction.

Chance rescue

"A patrol team intercepted a Toyota Camry with four occupants along Atimbo Road by Mountain of Fire, who abandoned the car and took to the their heels.

"On searching the car, the female victim was found inside with her face covered with a mask and a locally-made pistol found inside the car."

Inuwa, who explained that Happiness was heading to her residence on Willkie Street, Calabar, before the incident, added that investigation is still ongoing to arrest the fleeing bandits.

Speaking further, the Police boss said on September 26, at about 5p.m., his men from Atakpa Police Division, arrested one Eyo, a male, who reportedly abducted one Etiko along Victor Akan Street, Calabar, with a fabricated revolver pistol, two live ammunition, two cartridges and some charms.

On the arrest of three robbery suspects, the Police boss stated that in the early hours of September 23, on receiving a distress call, a gang of robbers terrorising Uwanse environs were arrested.

Inuwa said one of the victims was the pastor of a Church situated at Goldie, near DSTV Office in Calabar.

Recovered

Vanguard learned that items recovered from the suspects include Police pullover, Army jungle cap, one belt and a military vest.

Others were seven locally-made pistols, fabricated revolver pistol, a Dane gun, seven cartridges, two live ammunition, charms, 32-inch television set, machetes, mobile phones, spanners, screw driver, one Toyota Camry, cutter and several other incriminating items.