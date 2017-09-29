Gambia: How Do Schools Establish Cutoff Marks?

Gambia forward Pa Amat Dibba has launched a scathing attack on a referee whose decision he believes denied his Swedish… Read more »

Parents are moving from one school to another in search of placement for their children. One school would establish a cut off mark of 25 while another would raise its cut off mark to 29 and so on and so forth. There is no standard established by Government on cut-off marks for enrolment into Senior Secondary Schools. Parents are frustrated by the different standards established by different schools and are demanding for an explanation from Government. Foroyaa will contact the Ministry for an explanation.

