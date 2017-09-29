Somalia: AMISOM Condemns Car Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira, has strongly condemned last evening's Al shabaab attack on civilians, at a market in a suburb in the capital Mogadishu.

A Vehicle -Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) targeting harmless city residents going about their daily activities, exploded at Hamarweyne market, leading to loss of innocent civilian lives.

"My deepest condolences go to the families of the victims of this senseless attack. It is unfortunate that Al-Shabaab continues to kill and maim the very people it claims to defend" Ambassador Madeira stated.

"He commended the Somali security forces for the "great job they are doing at dismantling the terror cells" in the capital and the regions; and pledged AMISOM's continued support to the Federal Government of Somalia in the war against violent extremism and terrorism.