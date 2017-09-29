29 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: WHO Rejects Philip Morris' Anti-Smoking Foundation

Tagged:

Related Topics

The World Health Organization on Thursday rejected an anti-smoking foundation endorsed by tobacco giant Philip Morris.

WHO said it would not engage with the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World due to "a number of clear conflicts of interest involved with a tobacco company funding a purported health foundation," the UN health agency said in a statement.

"WHO will not partner with the Foundation. Governments should not partner with the Foundation and the public health community should follow this lead," the statement said.

WHO policies including tobacco taxes, graphic warning labels and advertising bans, the statement said, are effective approaches to tobacco control.

Philip Morris International pledged 80 million dollars of annual funding to the foundation over 12 years in mid-September.

The company had not yet responded to dpa's request for comment.

NAN

Nigeria

Govt Explains Why It Labelled Biafra Group as Terrorists

The Federal Government, yesterday, disagreed with the United States of America on the status of the Indigenous People of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.