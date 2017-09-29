South Africa: Moore Ton Gives Warriors Edge, Washout At Kingsmead

Eddie Moore recorded his second successive century as the Warriors made a strong start to their Sunfoil Series encounter against the Cape Cobras at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The left-hander made exactly 100 (198 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) to help the hosts reach stumps on the opening day of the round two encounter on 263 for four.

It was Moore's sixth first-class hundred and came hot on the heels of his fifth career ton, which came in the opening fixture of the season against the Highveld Lions in Johannesburg last week.

He put on 111 for the second wicket with Yaseen Vallie, who made 63 (159 balls, 9 fours), after the Warriors had won the toss and batted first.

Despite both falling, captain Jon-Jon Smuts was going strong at the close with an unbeaten 46.

His opposite number, Dane Piedt, was the most successful bowler after collecting three for 55. NOTE: The opening day of the match at Kingsmead between the Dolphins and the Knights was a wash-out.

Source: Sport24