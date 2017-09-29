Photo: Nyasa Times

Former minister of home affairs and Internal Security Uladi Mussa (file photo).

State prosecutor Kamudon Nyasulu has told High Court in Lilongwe that evidence will show People's Party (PP) parliamentary leader Uladi Mussa demonstrated "no core values" and incompetence when he was Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security on charges of negligence and abuse of office he is answering.

Mussa is accused of having appended his signature to the said irregularities while he was Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security over three years ago.

The PP politician denies any wrong doing.

He was charged along with former senior assistant chief immigration officer David Kwanjana, who also denied the charges.

But addressing the court on Thursday before parading the first State witness, prosecutor Nyasulu said evidence will show Mussa "as having demonstrated no core values an no core competences for which he was responsible as laid down in the Constitution, Immigration Act and Citizenship Act."

Nyasulu said Mussa's incpmetence created fertile ground in the ministry for fraud which led to charges against him of aiding ar least 55 foreignors to illegally obtain citizenship.

"Evidence will show that the violations of law being committed and all the fraud being perpetrated, [Uladi Mussa] approved results of these fraudlent activities which led to granting citizenship to 55 foreigners," Nyasulu told the court.

The prosecutor cited one case where an applicant for citizenship included his wife and son but the year of birth for father was 1967, the mother 1972 but the son it was 1968.

The defence team however protested that the prosecutor gave a comprehensive opening statement instead of being brief as outlined in Section 311 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code.

Mussa is charged on what is alleged to have been his final authorisation to an apparent irregular process that saw the Immigration Department granting citizenships and passports to immigrants from neighbouring countries.