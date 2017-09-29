28 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Titans Start Well in Gauteng Derby

Tagged:

Related Topics

Half-centuries by Heino Kuhn, Farhaan Behardien and Henry Davids ensured the Titans ended day one of their Sunfoil Series derby against the Highveld Lions in a strong position at SuperSport Park in Centurion in Thursday.

The hosts, who featured two franchise debutants in Migael Pretorius and Corbin Bosch, reached stumps in the round two encounter on 293 for five after winning the toss and batting in the Jukskei derby.

Kuhn led the way with a solid 73 (132 balls, 11 fours) up front, laying the perfect foundation for his side, who were minus several players who played in round one due to national duty.

He put on 77 for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi (31), before Behardien picked up the baton with a 151-run fifth-wicket partnership alongside Davids.

The former struck 78 (143 balls, 11 fours), with the latter reaching the close not out on 80 (155 balls, 6 fours).

Shaun von Berg (10) was with Davids at the close as the Titans ended in the driving seat.The Lions bowling was led by two wickets from Beuran Hendricks (2/54), while there was a wicket each for Craig Alexander (1/88), Dwaine Pretorius (1/39) and Aaron Phangiso (1/54).

Source: Sport24

South Africa

High Court Puts State Capture Commission on Ice

The High Court in Pretoria has granted President Jacob Zuma a stay in immediately implementing a judicial commission of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.