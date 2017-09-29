South Africa: Titans Start Well in Gauteng Derby

Half-centuries by Heino Kuhn, Farhaan Behardien and Henry Davids ensured the Titans ended day one of their Sunfoil Series derby against the Highveld Lions in a strong position at SuperSport Park in Centurion in Thursday.

The hosts, who featured two franchise debutants in Migael Pretorius and Corbin Bosch, reached stumps in the round two encounter on 293 for five after winning the toss and batting in the Jukskei derby.

Kuhn led the way with a solid 73 (132 balls, 11 fours) up front, laying the perfect foundation for his side, who were minus several players who played in round one due to national duty.

He put on 77 for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi (31), before Behardien picked up the baton with a 151-run fifth-wicket partnership alongside Davids.

The former struck 78 (143 balls, 11 fours), with the latter reaching the close not out on 80 (155 balls, 6 fours).

Shaun von Berg (10) was with Davids at the close as the Titans ended in the driving seat.The Lions bowling was led by two wickets from Beuran Hendricks (2/54), while there was a wicket each for Craig Alexander (1/88), Dwaine Pretorius (1/39) and Aaron Phangiso (1/54).

