Kenyans Set Eyes on Breaking Amsterdam Course Record

Nairobi — Organisers of the Amsterdam Marathon believe the course record could fall when the race that has Kenyans Amos Kiruto and Edwin Kiptoo will he held October 15 in the Netherlands capital.

Also signed up for the marathon are Ethiopian Tesfaye Abera and New Zealand's Zane Robertson as the elite athletes eye on the course record of 2:05:21.

With a personal best of 2:04:24 set when winning last year's Dubai Marathon, Abera is the fastest of the four.

The 25-year-old Ethiopian sits at 13th on the world all-time list and, having also won the Hamburg Marathon last year, he is keen to add the Amsterdam Marathon to his string of victories.

Abera will take on an elite field that includes two fleet-footed Kenyans. After getting a feel for the Amsterdam Marathon last year, Kipruto's marathon career is taking off and this year he is competing for a place on the podium.

He won this year's Seoul Marathon in 2:05:54, improving his personal best by more than two minutes.

Kiptoo played an important role in setting the pace in Amsterdam last year, so is familiar with the course. With a half-marathon PB of 59:26 and having finished fourth at the recent Dam tot Damloop, Kiptoo has reason to feel optimistic ahead of his marathon debut.

Robertson will also be making his much-awaited marathon debut. The 27-year-old who lives in Kenya holds national records at 10,000m (27:33.67) and the half marathon (59:47).

Dutch Olympian Abdi Nageeye will also be taking part. Besides seeking to improve his personal best of 2:09:34, he will also be looking to beat Kamiel Maase's national record of 2:08:21.