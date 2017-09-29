Kenya: Kuppet Wants 30,000 Secondary School Tutors Hired

The Education ministry has been asked to recruit more than 30,000 teachers for the implementation of free day secondary education starting January next year.

In a letter to Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, dated September 27, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) said the transition will augment the current shortage of teachers from the current 90,000 to 120,000.

"For this transition to be successful, the government must recruit additional teachers at the secondary school level in the short run. It, therefore, calls for additional funding of Sh30 billion in the education sector to cater for the recurrent expenditure that goes directly to the hiring of teachers," said Kuppet secretary-general Akelo Misori.

He said while the union appreciates the policy on transition, it expects the ministry to fast-track the allocation of more funds to necessitate the recruitment of additional teachers.

NATIONAL TREASURY

"Remember to address the current disbursement to schools, which has made running of secondary schools difficult," said Mr Misori in the letter that is also copied to Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua as well as National Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

The government last week allocated Sh25 billion for the free day secondary education programme.

The money will be for infrastructure development to ensure 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school.

In 2018, the Form One intake will accommodate 1,003,522 learners sitting their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination this year. Of these, 903,200 will join public schools and 100,322 private ones.

The government recruits about 5,000 teachers annually and a total of 312,000 are currently employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

FREE EDUCATION

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli has asked the ministry to explain how the free day secondary education programme will be implemented next year.

"It is important that we know what happens to students in boarding schools starting next year," said Mr Indimuli.

According to a report by Dr Kilemi Mwiria, 37 per cent of teachers in schools are employed by boards of management.

At the same time, Kuppet has protested against the harassment of five teachers at Kapyego Secondary School in Elgeyo-Marakwet County by students.

In a letter to TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia, dated September 19, branch executive secretary John Chesorgon said the teachers were stoned by students in July but no action has been taken yet over the matter.