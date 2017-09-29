28 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: MP Babu Owino Freed on Bond in Second Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been freed on a cash bail of Sh200,000 after he denied charges of causing grievous bodily harm and use of force on a voter during the August 8 elections.

Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani while releasing him said the prosecution failed to prove that he will abscond.

"Prosecution did not produce any evidence of interference with witnesses. It's not in contention that the accused is an MP and can therefore be easily traced. In the previous cases the accused has not been convicted," Gandani said.

"Unnecessary denial of bond will create chaos. No compelling reasons to deny the accused bond/ bail."

She has however warned Owino that the bail terms will be cancelled in case he skips court or commits a similar offence.

The prosecution had wanted the MP denied bail while arguing that the charges are serious.

If proven, the first count attracts a life sentence while the second under the elections Act is punishable with six years imprisonment or a fine of Sh1 million.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.