Kenya: MP Babu Owino Freed on Bond in Second Case

Nairobi — Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been freed on a cash bail of Sh200,000 after he denied charges of causing grievous bodily harm and use of force on a voter during the August 8 elections.

Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani while releasing him said the prosecution failed to prove that he will abscond.

"Prosecution did not produce any evidence of interference with witnesses. It's not in contention that the accused is an MP and can therefore be easily traced. In the previous cases the accused has not been convicted," Gandani said.

"Unnecessary denial of bond will create chaos. No compelling reasons to deny the accused bond/ bail."

She has however warned Owino that the bail terms will be cancelled in case he skips court or commits a similar offence.

The prosecution had wanted the MP denied bail while arguing that the charges are serious.

If proven, the first count attracts a life sentence while the second under the elections Act is punishable with six years imprisonment or a fine of Sh1 million.