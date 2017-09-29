South Africa: The Interview - Artist Manuela Gray

analysis

Internationally acclaimed tattoo artist Manuela Gray is heading to her home town, Cape Town, with a new fine art exhibition that tells the story of the Number prison gangs. Running through the narrative is a language she speaks well, the language written on the skin - tattoos. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Manuela Gray began her life drawing. She started on walls, furniture, and anything she could get her hands on. She ended up tattooing, eventually opening Cape Town's legendary Wildfire Tattoos. Pop culture factoid: a highlight was tattooing Queen's Roger Taylor. Ink on skin seemed to choose her, she says.

But she also exhibits as a fine artist, and her next exhibition is opening at the Southern Guild gallery in October. The Number, which comprises a film documenting the history, personal journeys codes and body markings of South Africa's Number prison gangs, also includes prints, a book and a series of hand-stitched photographs. But the story her exhibition tells is through a different medium: the tattoos - a narrative drawn across the members' bodies.

DM: Tell us a little about yourself.

Manuela Gray: I began life constantly drawing over walls and furniture, progressing eventually to bodies. I studied and...