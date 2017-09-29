29 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Interview - Artist Manuela Gray

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Internationally acclaimed tattoo artist Manuela Gray is heading to her home town, Cape Town, with a new fine art exhibition that tells the story of the Number prison gangs. Running through the narrative is a language she speaks well, the language written on the skin - tattoos. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Manuela Gray began her life drawing. She started on walls, furniture, and anything she could get her hands on. She ended up tattooing, eventually opening Cape Town's legendary Wildfire Tattoos. Pop culture factoid: a highlight was tattooing Queen's Roger Taylor. Ink on skin seemed to choose her, she says.

But she also exhibits as a fine artist, and her next exhibition is opening at the Southern Guild gallery in October. The Number, which comprises a film documenting the history, personal journeys codes and body markings of South Africa's Number prison gangs, also includes prints, a book and a series of hand-stitched photographs. But the story her exhibition tells is through a different medium: the tattoos - a narrative drawn across the members' bodies.

DM: Tell us a little about yourself.

Manuela Gray: I began life constantly drawing over walls and furniture, progressing eventually to bodies. I studied and...

South Africa

High Court Puts State Capture Commission on Ice

The High Court in Pretoria has granted President Jacob Zuma a stay in immediately implementing a judicial commission of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.