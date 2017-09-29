29 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Transparency in Party Funding Is Crucial, but At What Cost?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Mondli Zondo

In a landmark decision this week, the Western Cape High Court through Judge Yasmin Meer ruled that Parliament has to amend the Promotion to Access of Information Act (PAIA) in order to force political parties to reveal their private donors. This case was brought forward by the My Vote Counts campaign which argued that voters must have this information in order to enable them to make informed choices. This decision has far-reaching consequences and will undoubtedly influence how our democracy functions in future.

To understand the gravity of this, we need to understand what the court did and did not say.

First, the court agreed with the My Vote Counts argument and as a result emphasised that there must be transparency about private political funding.

Second, while the court instructed Parliament to amend PAIA, it did not prescribe how this should be done. This is consistent with the principle of separation of powers that exists in our democracy. However, Parliament has 18 months to complete this work.

Parliament has already convened an ad hoc committee to deal with this question and this judgment will obviously have bearing on the outcome of this process. As citizens, I believe that this is...

South Africa

High Court Puts State Capture Commission on Ice

The High Court in Pretoria has granted President Jacob Zuma a stay in immediately implementing a judicial commission of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.