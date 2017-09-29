South Africa: Transparency in Party Funding Is Crucial, but At What Cost?

analysis

In a landmark decision this week, the Western Cape High Court through Judge Yasmin Meer ruled that Parliament has to amend the Promotion to Access of Information Act (PAIA) in order to force political parties to reveal their private donors. This case was brought forward by the My Vote Counts campaign which argued that voters must have this information in order to enable them to make informed choices. This decision has far-reaching consequences and will undoubtedly influence how our democracy functions in future.

To understand the gravity of this, we need to understand what the court did and did not say.

First, the court agreed with the My Vote Counts argument and as a result emphasised that there must be transparency about private political funding.

Second, while the court instructed Parliament to amend PAIA, it did not prescribe how this should be done. This is consistent with the principle of separation of powers that exists in our democracy. However, Parliament has 18 months to complete this work.

Parliament has already convened an ad hoc committee to deal with this question and this judgment will obviously have bearing on the outcome of this process. As citizens, I believe that this is...