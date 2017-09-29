29 September 2017

South Africa: Cricket South Africa Names Hong Kong Sixes Squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday named its side to take part in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament at the end of October.

This competition is resuming after a break of five years and South Africa are technically the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2012. They were also the victors in 1995, 2006 and 2009.

"The team we have chosen will give opportunities to players who are coming through the system," commented CSA national selection panel convener Linda Zondi. "We obviously had to take into account our international and franchise commitments during the same period."

SA Sixes squad: Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Aubrey Swanepoel (Knights), Corne Dry (Knights), Jerry Nqolo (Border), Somila Seyibokwe (Warriors), Ferisco Adams (Boland), Farhaan Sayanvala (Gauteng)

