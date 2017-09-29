South Africa: Davids Changes Kings Line-Up for Dragons Clash

Southern Kings coach Deon Davids has named his team for their PRO14 encounter against Newport Gwent Dragons in Wales on Saturday.

Davids made some changes to the team that lost 43-17 to Italian side Zebre in Port Elizabeth last weekend.

The coach has handed a starting place to Jacques Nel at centre in place of Luzuko Vulindlu who drops to the bench, while veteran finisher Alshaun Bock starts in place of Sibusiso Sithole on the left wing.

The only other change in the backline is injury-enforced and sees Godlen Masimla take over at scrumhalf from Rudi van Rooyen, while Rowan Gouws is included in the match-day 23 as replacement scrumhalf.

There has been some shuffling in the Kings pack too.

Martin Dreyer gets a chance to stake his claim at tighthead prop in the absence of Luvuyo Pupuma who has been ruled out for at least four weeks with a rotator cuff injury.

Bobby de Wee gets a start at lock in place of Dries Van Schalkwyk who makes the switch to No 8 - a position he filled with some distinction for Zebre last season.

The man who wore the No 8 jersey for the Kings last weekend, Andile Ntsila, shifts to the side of the scrum where he takes over from Khaya Majola at flank. Majola is included on the bench.

Making it all-change from the loose-trio who did duty against Zebre last weekend, Jurie van Vuuren returns as No 7 flank in place of Victor Sekekete.

Hooker Michael Willemse will once again captain the Kings who welcome back prop Entienne Swanepoel on the bench after a compulsory break due to concussion and there is also place found amongst the replacements for lock Lubabalo Mtyanda.

Davids said he was satisfied with the team's work rate and that they were showing signs of improvement each week: "I have made a few changes for this weekend's match against the Dragons and given different players the chance to impress and stake their claim to a starting place in the Kings team. I believe that they will take advantage of the opportunity."

The clash at Rodney Parade in Newport is scheduled for 20:35 (SA time).

Teams:

Dragons

TBA

Kings

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jacques Nel, 12 Berton Klaasen, 11 Alshaun Bock, 10 Pieter-Steyn de Wet, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Dries van Schalkwyk, 7 Jurie van Vuuren, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Bobby de Wee, 4 Stephan Greeff, 3 Martin Dreyer, 2 Michael Willemse (captain), 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Rossouw de Klerk, 18 Entienne Swanepoel, 19 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 20 Khaya Majola, 21 Rowan Gouws, 22 Oliver Zono, 23 Luzuko Vulindlu

