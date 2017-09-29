South Africa: Selected SARS Branches to Open On Saturdays

29 September 2017

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) will as of this weekend extend its office hours at selected branches nationwide so as to assist taxpayers.

The revenue service will extend office hours to Saturdays from 8am to 1pm from 30 September until 18 November.

"Please note that the extended hours will prioritise queries specifically related to income tax returns," said SARS on Thursday.

Taxpayers can view the list of branches that will open at the weekend here: selected branches.

The revenue service reminded taxpayers to bring along the necessary supporting documentation to avoid frustration. The documentation includes banking particulars, IRP5/IT3 (a) certificate(s) and certificates [IT3 (b)] that taxpayers received for any investment income.

Other documents include:

Details of medical expenses paid by you and not covered by your medical scheme;

Medical aid certificate for details of medical aid contributions made that do not appear on your IRP5/IT3(a) certificate(s);

Completed confirmation of diagnosis of disability form (ITR-DD), if applicable;

Information about your retirement annuity contributions;

Details of business travel (if you received a travel allowance or want to claim against a fringe benefit for an employer provided vehicle);

Information about foreign tax credits withheld;

Financial statements, if applicable e.g. business income; and

Any other relevant material relating to income you received or deductions you want to claim.

SARS said other channels are available for taxpayers to meet their tax obligations, the quickest and simplest of this being eFiling.

"Taxpayers can also contact the SARS contact centre before opting to visit a branch to resolve their tax queries."

Tax 2017 season opened on 1 July.

The deadline for non-provisional taxpayers submitting their returns via eFiling or electronic filing at a SARS branch is 24 November 2017.

The deadline for provisional taxpayers using eFiling is 31 January 2018.

