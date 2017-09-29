South Africa: SA, Spain Talks Underway

The 11th South Africa-Spain Annual Consultations which serve as the main forum for coordinating bilateral relations between the two countries gets underway in Tshwane this morning.

The annual consultations provide an opportunity for South Africa and Spain to strengthen relations on a wide range of issues in bilateral, political and economic matters.

"The 11th South Africa-Spain Annual Consultation will reaffirm the importance of bilateral relations between South Africa and Spain, as well as commitment by both countries to stronger economic ties thereby contributing to skills development and job creation," Dirco said on Friday.

The session will be chaired by of International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Luwellyn Landers and Spanish counterpart Ildefonso Castro.

The consultations take place under the auspices of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in December 2000, which serves as the main forum for coordinating bilateral relations between the two countries on a wide spectrum of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual concern, Dirco said.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and Spain are closely interlinked by multifaceted economic relations.

Spain is one of South Africa's major trading partners in the European Union.

In 2016, the overall volume of trade amounted to R32.3 billion, with imports amounting to R19.5 billion and exports amounting to R12.8 billion.

There are 100 Spanish companies that have invested in South Africa and they are estimated to have created over 12 000 jobs largely in renewable energy and metals sectors.